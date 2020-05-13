Support sought to reinvent live music across the region

NEW CHALLENGE: Kelvin Johnston successfully petitioned to create special entertainment precincts on the Sunshine Coast and at Fortitude Valley and now he wants the same to happen on the Granite Belt.

A MUSIC lover is proposing a bold plan to take live music on the Southern Downs to the next level.

It’s a plan that has been in the works for several years, but previous Southern Downs Regional Council regimes had reportedly turned their noses up at the proposal.

But Kelvin Johnston is hoping a new administration will be more supportive.

“What the project is, is to try create a sense of vibrancy and hope and optimism back in the community through engaging in creative ventures.

“Live music is one of them. But, it could also include theatre and poetry under a special entertainment precinct plan,” Mr Johnston said.

A special entertainment precinct is exempt from the amplified music noise requirements of the Queensland Government’s liquor licensing laws.

The regulation responsibilities for amplified music noise are transferred to council.

The designation as special entertainment precinct aims to provide better protection for entertainment venues and clear and consistent guidelines for new developments.

Local acts like Nine Year Sister (pictured) could benefit from the proposal according to Kelvin Johnston.

“What happens is council has more of a say in what happens in those precincts in terms of noise levels and administration of them,” Mr Johnston said.

“That way you don’t have duplication with police and environment and heritage.

“I’m buoyed that we have a new council. In the recent past they hadn’t been too receptive.

“We’ve been to the council in 2012 and 2014 and they were receptive then. What then happened is we had an election.

“They then basically kiboshed the idea.”

Mr Johnston believes he’ll have greater support from this council for the ideas put forward under the Granite Belt and Southern Downs Music Council banner.

He comes to the table with experience.

He served as a spokesperson for the Valley Music Council when Queensland’s first special entertainment precinct was set up in Fortitude Valley.

A few years later he then worked on getting Nambour on the Sunshine Coast to give the green light for a special entertainment precinct there.

“I think it can be done in a regional environment as well.’

Mr Johnston believes there’s enough venues between Allora and Wallangarra to see it work.

It takes risk away from hosting venues and could provide more opportunity of exposure to local talent.

“I hope people get on board. We have such creative talent in this area.

“I think people should be allowed to be creative and that benefits the whole community,” Mr Johnston said.

He aims to meet with the new council soon to present his plan and discuss how it could be incorporated into town planning changes.