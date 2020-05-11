Support offered to flailing Granite Belt businesses

Donna Neale-Arnold is employed by the Small Business Financial Counselling Service Southern Queensland to support businesses on the Southern Downs.

Donna Neale-Arnold is employed by the Small Business Financial Counselling Service Southern Queensland to support businesses on the Southern Downs.

RURAL business owner’s can be a proud bunch but they’re being urged to seek support as the hurdles continue to mount.

The number of obstacles that have been thrown at business owners across the Granite Belt and wider Southern Downs is stark.

But support is there according to counsellor, Donna Neale-Arnold.

The former bank manager is now employed by the Small Business Financial Counselling Service Southern Queensland (SBFCSSQ) to deliver free and confidential financial counselling to businesses.

Ms Neale-Arnold works with small and medium businesses in the Southern Downs and further afield.

Ms Neale-Arnold said she empathises with local business owners dealing with the repercussions of drought, fires and the dramatic decrease in turnover due to COVID-19.

“There is such a lot going on in the business world right now and it seems to be getting harder and harder to make it all work,” she said.

Funded by the Australian and Queensland governments, the SMFCSSQ initially examines a client’s business model and identifies current or impending challenges.

“We take a detailed look at things like financial statements and bank statements and undertake a comprehensive financial analysis of the businesses historical financial position and prepare a Statement of Position,” Ms Neale-Arnold said.

“Then we work with the client to prepare a cash flow or budget and to identify specific options for their business.

“Together, we’ll set goals and develop an action plan to get there but the decision is always made by the client.”

As a former small enterprise owner herself, Donna encouraged business owners to ask for help if finances were becoming strained.

“Business owners understand their business so they are in the best possible position to make the important decisions, but everyone can do with an extra set of eyes,” she said.

SBFCSSQ is based in Warwick but Ms Neale-Arnold said she’s keen to work with businesses on the Granite Belt.

To find out more call Donna on 0417 383 288 or visit www.rfcssq.org.au.