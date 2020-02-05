Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Off the sidelines and into the lions den

        premium_icon Off the sidelines and into the lions den

        News Stanthorpe businessman puts his hand up for the March local government elections.

        Flood warnings for Darling Downs and Surat river systems

        premium_icon Flood warnings for Darling Downs and Surat river systems

        Weather Warnings have been issued for multiple rivers in the region

        Deadline revealed for harsh water restrictions

        premium_icon Deadline revealed for harsh water restrictions

        Environment Premier gives deadline for water restrictions.

        Jump on the green bandwagon at inaugural Eco Expo

        premium_icon Jump on the green bandwagon at inaugural Eco Expo

        News The Stanthorpe Eco Expo is coming to town