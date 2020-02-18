Menu
ACTION: Brax the superstar border collie with his favourite ball.
Superstar collie gets a taste of the big time

Saavanah Bourke
18th Feb 2020 12:04 PM
A BORDER collie has shown he’s got what it takes to be in one of the toughest industry’s known to man, or dog.

Nine-year-old Brax has traded up fetching for acting, spending his last two weekends on set shooting for an upcoming movie he’s staring in.

Brax’s owner Kim Osborne said the independent sci-fi feature film is directed and produced by her son Steven, shot in the surrounds of the Granite Belt.

“The film aims to promote Stanthorpe and its local businesses,” Mrs Osborne said.

Brax plays the role of the protagonist’s pet dog, with Mrs Osborne saying for his first time in front of the camera he was a born ‘natural’.

“He’s had no training.

“As soon as Steve yelled out ‘cut’ he ran straight to the car to be in the aircon.”

She said it was Brax’s quirky character that scored him the role in the film.

“He’s just got that personality.

“All it took was a couple of liver treats and his favourite tennis ball,” she said.

Kim Osborne and Brax next to one of the props used in the film Strangeville.
It may have been Brax’s first time in front of the camera, but it certainly wont be his last.

“Steven is hoping to do a part two once the first one is released.”

She said the film called Strangeville follows the storyline of a small country town, known for its UFO activity.

“It plays home to mysterious alien abductions kept secret by the local law,” she said.

Local hot spots like The Blue Topaz Diner, Central Hotel and Crisps Coaches depot were all locations used for filming.

“It is to promote our area and show off all the beautiful attractions that we have here.

“Hopefully it will bring more tourists to the area,” she said.

Mrs Osborne said Steven plans holding a premier in Stanthorpe for the film.

“Once it’s all finished we will look at where we are going to premier it,” she said

