Supermodel’s candid ‘furniture’ sex confession

Supermodel Ashley Graham has opened up about her sex life after giving birth, revealing she still manages to get intimate but the "furniture is just probably rearranged".

Ashley, who welcomed first child Isaac in January, told People how she and husband Justin Ervin time their sex with their son's naps.

"When you have a newborn, they usually sleep for a couple of hours, so we'll put him in the bassinet on the other side of the room and get it going," she said.

Despite the impact pregnancy and giving birth had on her body, Ashley wasn't nervous about getting intimate after her son was born.

Ashley and her husband Justin welcomed son Isaac in January. Picture: Instagram.

Doctors advise women wait at least six weeks after giving birth to have sex.

"A lot of women have asked me, 'Were you afraid to have sex again?' Not at all, and the reason I wasn't was because I know my vagina was made to have a baby and to push it out, and I knew it was going to go right back (to what it was)," she said.

"Everything's still in there, it all feels the same, the furniture is just probably rearranged."

Ashley and Justin, who celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary this year, still manage to make time for each other by having a date night every Thursday.

"That has been something that's been really great, because 24/7 it's about Isaac and we're both working parents now, so we need that extra time for ourselves that we used to have all the time," she said.

Ashley told fans to embrace being a ‘big girl’ in a naked selfie earlier this month. Picture: Instagram.

ASHLEY GRAHAM'S 'BIG GIRL' SELFIE

Earlier this month Ashley took to Instagram to share a naked bathroom selfie, with the supermodel telling fans to embrace being a "big girl".

She posted a photo of her standing in front of her mirror using her arms and the sink to cover her private parts, captioning the photo: "Nakie big girl."

The photo soon got thousands of comments, with one person lamenting the fact that Ashley was considered a "big girl".

"I hate that this is seen as 'big girl' I see nothing but a beautiful, naturally curvy woman in all her glory..... super sexy and womanly," they wrote.

The comment caused Ashley herself to respond, defending the word.

Ashley is a model and body positivity advocate. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lifetime.

"I hear what you're saying. But if you look at 'big' as a positive or love then you can see it like I do. I love my big strong beautiful body," she said.

Ashley's explanation resonated with her followers, who praised her for sending the message that all sizes are "equally beautiful".

"Naked beautiful girl," supermodel Helena Christensen commented, while Emily Ratajkowski wrote: "Beauty girl."

Since giving birth, Ashley has been embracing her post-partum body in several posts on Instagram.

In September, a video of Ashley holding her hands in a love heart shape over her stomach stretch marks got more than four million views.

Originally published as Supermodel's candid 'furniture' sex confession