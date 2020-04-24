Menu
The shelves at Coles Sydney Street were filled with essentials previously hard to find The supermarket giant said it had been able to get more stock to stores across the country.
News

Supermarket shelves filled to the brim

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Apr 2020 12:20 PM
WALKING into Coles today was like winning the lottery.

Shelves I had become used to seeing bare were stacked to the brim with fresh produce and other essential items.

Most importantly, there was toilet paper. Loads of it. And it was well priced.

A Coles spokeswoman said the chain had been able to get more stock on display at supermarkets across the country.

"Last month, as people prepared for an extended period of isolation, we saw great demand for pantry staples such as flour, pasta and tinned vegetables," she said.

"There are signs that the demand is beginning to slow."

The spokeswoman said while demand for essentials like toilet paper had also begun to slow, the retail giant had noticed increased interest in products customers could use at home.

This included hair colourants, baking mixes, gift cards for online entertainment, stationery and coffee capsules.

At the same time, she said, there had been an obvious downturn in sales of packaged salads as well as gums and mints.

