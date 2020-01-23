Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
A Darwin supermarket has been fined almost $5,000 for selling out-of-date food.
News

Supermarket fined for selling year-old food

by SARAH MATTHEWS
23rd Jan 2020 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DARWIN supermarket has been slapped with almost $5000 in fines for selling out-of-date food and serving alcohol to intoxicated people.

Police from the Alcohol Policing Unit earlier this month found the outlet in Darwin's northern suburbs selling food past its use-by date, some of which was dated early 2019.

Police will allege a staff member also sold alcohol to an intoxicated man.

The business was fined $4790 for breaches of its liquor licence and the Northern Territory Food Act 2004.

More Stories

Show More
food health and safety out of date retail supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        premium_icon 98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

        Weather Multiple severe thunderstorms have formed in southeast Queensland and are heading east, with 98km/h gusts already recorded.

        Dam extension gets tick of approval from council

        premium_icon Dam extension gets tick of approval from council

        News Councillors give new food and drink outlet and function facility the green...

        Oz Day winners: Top citizens named

        premium_icon Oz Day winners: Top citizens named

        News A Stanthorpe teenager’s volunteer work and sporting success has seen him named...

        Dalveen tree species now on ‘critically endangered’ list

        premium_icon Dalveen tree species now on ‘critically endangered’ list

        News The Dalveen blue box is the first Granite Belt species to be marked as critically...