Supercars Eseries gains IndyCars star Power

FORMER IndyCar champion Will Power of Australia has become the latest motorsport star to be lured to the Supercars Eseries.

A week after Formula One gun Max Verstappen impressed in his Supercars virtual racing debut, former Indianapolis 500 winner Power of IndyCar outfit Team Penske has snapped up a wildcard entry for Wednesday night's Eseries third round.

Power will form a three-pronged attack with DJR Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin - the two-time Supercars series champion - and Ford teammate Fabian Coulthard in round three which will be staged on Bathurst's legendary Mount Panorama track.

Power is focusing on virtual racing on a simulator in his North Carolina living room with the IndyCar season postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has starred on the IndyCar iRacing circuit to date and looked forward to trying his hand in the Eseries.

"I really hope to get the chance to race some Supercars events (for Team Penske) one day, but of course now I'm focused on winning another IndyCar championship and another Indianapolis 500," he said.

"I'm really pumped to race with the Supercars Eseries and to get to race at Bathurst of all places, it's going to be a blast."

Power has a tough act to follow as a wildcard entry after Red Bull F1 gun Verstappen turned heads on Eseries debut last week, notching three runner-up finishes in round two's four races.

"I've watched the first couple of rounds and some of these guys are good," Power said.

"The racing has been crazy for sure so I hope I can just have a good run and be competitive." Power will join a field boasting every Supercars driver plus fellow wildcard entry Simona de Silvestro.

She will race on a simulator in her Swiss home after relocating to Europe with Porsche on a factory contract following a three-season full-time Supercars gig that ended last year.

The round three field will also welcome drivers from Supercars second tier Super2 category, Thomas Randle and Brodie Kostecki.

The 10-week Eseries is being held after the on-track Supercars season was postponed until at least June due to the pandemic.