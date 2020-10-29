Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

by Jack Paynter
29th Oct 2020 9:18 AM

 

The truck driver who spread the Chadstone coronavirus cluster to regional Victoria has been fined by police.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton confirmed on Thursday morning the man had been fined $1652 for dining at a cafe in Kilmore on September 30.

He said the man was fined on October 17 after it was revealed he had spread the virus to the regional Victorian towns of Kilmore and Shepparton.

The man had a valid work permit to leave metropolitan Melbourne but was not permitted to eat in regional Victorian restaurants or cafes at the time.

The truck driver, who was connected to the Chadstone cluster, didn't know he was a close contact or positive when he travelled.

Three people contracted coronavirus in Shepparton and six tested positive in Kilmore, but the outbreak has now been brought under control.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Super-spreader truckie fined for virus breach

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 superspreader truckie victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        Premium Content REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        News This alpaca-inspired trio have had to tap into their creativity to overcome the effects of the pandemic.

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign

        500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

        Premium Content 500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

        News The Brisbane residents’ only goal is to spend cash - and lots of it - on the...

        COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        Premium Content COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        News Deputy Premier rules out any changes to restrictions this weekend