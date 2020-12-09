Sun sets on horror film shooting in Queensland

Filming for Aussie movie The Possessed finishes on Gold Coast

A NEW horror film starring Wolf Creek villain John Jarratt, former Bachelorette Angie Kent and Lincoln Lewis has wrapped on the Gold Coast.

The Gold Coast Bulletin was invited behind the scenes of the Chris Sun-directed The Possessed, which has been shooting for the past five weeks at Pinnacle Films, a "haunted house" in Helensvale and Anchor Buoy Café & Bar at Sanctuary Cove.

Actor John Jarratt at the end of filming. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Sun said The Possessed, which will be released in June 2021, was inspired by real events.

"We sent it to investors and straight away they were like 'bang' and now they've signed me to write sequels two and three," Sun said.

The film is based on the true story of a mystery Australian man who "clears demons through performing exorcisms".

Lincoln Lewis. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"We travelled Australia making a TV show called The Darkside, searching for ghosts and yowies, and this is how I met him, and how this movie came about," Sun said.

"He performed these exorcisms for real, from children and adults. He's gone all over Australia to do clearings.

"The Catholic Church gets him to do exorcisms. It's a lot more common than you think, but it's not what you think."

Horror veteran Jarratt, who also starred in Sun's previous film Boar, said one thing made a good movie.

"It's the script, the script and the script," he said.

"It was a very well-written script, well-researched and very original and unique."

Rising star Angie Kent getting a touch up. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Lewis, who plays the supporting role to Jarratt's character, said some of the scenes were "hectic".

"The prosthetics and the special effects look wild and I haven't seen that kind of stuff happen before," he said.

While Kent is familiar to Aussie audiences from her run on reality TV, this will be her first feature film.

She said acting in a horror film meant mentally revisiting times of trauma.

"When you act scared you've really got to tap into a place that's frightening," she said.

"I would think about things in my life which have been really frightening or really upsetting and I would trigger that in my body."

