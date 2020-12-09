Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Filming for Aussie movie The Possessed finishes on Gold Coast
Filming for Aussie movie The Possessed finishes on Gold Coast
Movies

Sun sets on horror film shooting in Queensland

by Samara McRae
9th Dec 2020 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NEW horror film starring Wolf Creek villain John Jarratt, former Bachelorette Angie Kent and Lincoln Lewis has wrapped on the Gold Coast.

The Gold Coast Bulletin was invited behind the scenes of the Chris Sun-directed The Possessed, which has been shooting for the past five weeks at Pinnacle Films, a "haunted house" in Helensvale and Anchor Buoy Café & Bar at Sanctuary Cove.

Actor John Jarratt at the end of filming. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Actor John Jarratt at the end of filming. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Sun said The Possessed, which will be released in June 2021, was inspired by real events.

"We sent it to investors and straight away they were like 'bang' and now they've signed me to write sequels two and three," Sun said.

The film is based on the true story of a mystery Australian man who "clears demons through performing exorcisms".

Lincoln Lewis. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Lincoln Lewis. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"We travelled Australia making a TV show called The Darkside, searching for ghosts and yowies, and this is how I met him, and how this movie came about," Sun said.

"He performed these exorcisms for real, from children and adults. He's gone all over Australia to do clearings.

"The Catholic Church gets him to do exorcisms. It's a lot more common than you think, but it's not what you think."

Horror veteran Jarratt, who also starred in Sun's previous film Boar, said one thing made a good movie.

"It's the script, the script and the script," he said.

"It was a very well-written script, well-researched and very original and unique."

Rising star Angie Kent getting a touch up. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Rising star Angie Kent getting a touch up. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Lewis, who plays the supporting role to Jarratt's character, said some of the scenes were "hectic".

"The prosthetics and the special effects look wild and I haven't seen that kind of stuff happen before," he said.

While Kent is familiar to Aussie audiences from her run on reality TV, this will be her first feature film.

She said acting in a horror film meant mentally revisiting times of trauma.

"When you act scared you've really got to tap into a place that's frightening," she said.

"I would think about things in my life which have been really frightening or really upsetting and I would trigger that in my body."

 

Originally published as Sun sets on horror film shooting on Gold Coast

More Stories

angie kent celebrity entertainment movies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        Premium Content WINNER REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best teacher crowned

        News The final votes are in, and now it’s time to find out who has taken out the title of your favourite.

        Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Premium Content Public service cut by $352m, but millions more still to go

        Politics Queensland Government to cut another $398m from departments

        Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

        News Parents plea as road toll mounts to highest in years

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years