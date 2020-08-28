Summer sports to launch anticipated seasons

BACK ON TRACK: Granite Belt Little Athletics are set to return to the track with their program at the start of September.

IT’S been a tumultuous year for Granite Belt athletes, with many kept on the sidelines due to coronavirus restrictions.

As winter draws rapidly to an end, sporting clubs and associations across the district are eager for the return of summer sports.

Oztag, cricket, swimming and little athletics have all pledged to hold their season, albeit in a modified format.

Stanthorpe Junior Cricket Association president Damian Anderson said the season was expected to kick off early October.

“We’re assuming that we’re going to get a season with just lots of new rules and regulations,” Anderson said.

“I think it’s just kids eager to play sports, even if it was lawn bowls or croquet, they’d be keen.”

At least 80 junior cricketers are expected to join in this season, from ages five to 13.

Anderson hoped more athletes would be motived to join in this season, with the absence of winter sport.

“Because everyone is starving to get out and play, and parents are wanting to get out, I hope we get more,” he said.

“I think in the summer, there’s less fighting for numbers (of kids) because there’s fewer sports but they play at different times.”

The Granite Belt Little Athletics season is expected to kick off at the start of next month, following a hasty end to last season.

Media manager Daniel O’Dea welcomed the return of sport, believing the outdoor competition would run into very few difficulties with COVID regulations.

“Because we’re out in the open and the kids can have that social distancing, our sport isn’t impacted as heavily,” O’Dea said.

“We always knew we would come back.”

