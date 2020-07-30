Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The submerged vehicle. Photo: 7NEWS Wide Bay.
The submerged vehicle. Photo: 7NEWS Wide Bay.
News

Submerged car in Burnett river allegedly stolen

Rhylea Millar
30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE search continues for the driver, police allege the vehicle that was found fully submerged in the Burnett River yesterday was stolen.

The single vehicle crash occurred about 6.20am yesterday near Cedars Crossing Bridge on Cedars Road, South Bingera.

Bundaberg police are still looking for the driver who allegedly stole the 2002 Toyota Landcruiser station wagon from Childers hours before the incident occurred.

If you have any information or witnessed the crash, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    NSW records 18 new COVID cases

    NSW records 18 new COVID cases
    • 30th Jul 2020 12:27 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SOUTHERN DOWNS LEGENDS: Gone but not forgotten

        premium_icon SOUTHERN DOWNS LEGENDS: Gone but not forgotten

        Your Story The lives of many beloved characters were lost this year, but their legacy lives on. SPECIAL TRIBUTE EDITION.

        High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        premium_icon High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        News Families, business fear worst as new cases confirmed

        WHAT YOU WANT: coronavirus to sway Warwick votes

        premium_icon WHAT YOU WANT: coronavirus to sway Warwick votes

        News The pandemic and drought support are among the issues voters will take on this...

        Man breaches DVO, crashes through house window

        premium_icon Man breaches DVO, crashes through house window

        News The Stanthorpe man fronted Magistrates Court on Monday after a mutual cleaning...