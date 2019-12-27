These are the style hits and misses of the decade

Slogan tees, “ugly” sneakers and furry loafers – it’s been a stylish 10 years. These are the looks and celebs that have defined fashion over the past decade.

Slogan tees, "ugly" sneakers, furry loafers, skimpy swimwear - it has been a stylish (and divisive) 10 years of fashion.

The decade spanning 2010-2019 saw the Kardashians and Jenners become the fashion world's most-influential style muses, leggings and sweaters went from the gym to the high street, and luxury brands became semi-attainable, as shoppers forked out big bucks on investment pieces - shoes, accessories - as well as splurging items, like a $500-plus Dior T-shirt and chunky, dad-style sneakers.

As Vogue Australia put it: "As definitive as these items were of their respective place in the last decade, you wouldn't be hard-tasked to find them still being touted on the streets today, proving their cult status was well and truly warranted".

Bike shorts went high-fashion in 2018, as seen on Bella Hadid walking the runway for Fendi. Picture: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber modelling for Off-White in Paris circa 2018. Virgil Abloh’s luxury streetwear brand is an icon of the late 2010s. Picture: Getty Images

Australian style stars Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning, of P.E. Nation, at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia in May 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Singer-turned-branding powerhouse Rihanna, Cara Delevingne and Instagram stars - see Hailey Bieber and Australian Natasha Oakley - became hugelyinfluential when it came to the way we dressed.

Add to that the Meghan and Kate effects, with the polished and regal wardrobes of the Duchess of Cambridge and Suits actor turned royal, Meghan Markle, driving anything they wore to practically sell out.

Markle, of course, began the decade portraying a lawyer on the US TV drama, with a few less-than-stylish red carpet moments in Hollywood, then became real-life royalty after marrying Prince Harry, with a bespoke wardrobe spanning Givenchy and Dior, as well as Australian brands like camilla and marc and Zimmermann.

Rihanna, as seen in 2014, at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she was honoured as an ‘icon’. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Then-known as a Suits actor, Meghan Markle in 2013. Picture: Getty Images

Her pre-Duchess era circa 2012. Picture: Michael Stewart/WireImage

New royalty Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex, wearing a camilla and marc blazer, in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

For IMG Fashion executive director Natalie Xenita, street style was the defining trend of the 2010s.

"The fashion that was happening outside (fashion week) shows began to emerge on the runways, and has become a defining moment of the 2010s that speaks to the democratisation of fashion," Ms Xenita told News Corp.

She said Australian brands like PE Nation had "elevated athleisure to cult status" compared to a decade ago, when "sneakers, hoodies and T-shirts weren't considered luxury items".

The sneaker trend is still going strong, with the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic the top-selling sneaker of 2019, according to The Iconic's Year in Fashion report.

Technology, Ms Xenita added, had also become a game-changer for the fashion industry over the past decade.

"Smart phones have revolutionised the way we connect and communicate, and social networking introduced the ability for everyone to become … style stars," she said.

"The modern consumer is no longer passive, but an active participant."

A very different Kim Kardashian in 2010. Picture: Getty Images

She’d never wear this early 2010’s-era outfit now. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris. Picture: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian had a style overhaul in the late 2010s, as pictured in New York circa 2018. Picture: Getty Images

Dripping with diamonds at the 2019 Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

Kelly Hume, Stellar's style director, said the Kardashians and Jenners defined the 2010s in terms of celebrity style.

"The influence of the Kardashians and that homogenisation of beauty and fashion has been massive," Ms Hume said.

While past decades such as the 70s and 80s was a "lot more about individualism in fashion", Hume said the years 2010-2019 could be viewed as a reboot of past eras.

For the luxury set, Ms Hume said Phoebe Philo - the former creative director at Celine - had defined "minimalist elegance and more cerebral fashion".

"In terms of key pieces that nearly everyone had, Gucci loafer and the sneaker trend was huge," Ms Hume added.

"You know it's become a major trend when it has trickled down to the high street."

Fresh-faced Kendall and Kylie Jenner in 2011. Picture: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner is now the world’s top-paid supermodel, according to Forbes. Picture: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner, as seen in 2019, is now a billionaire. Picture: Getty Images

LOCAL STYLE

Australian designers including Zimmermann, camilla and marc, Dion Lee, and Bec and Bridge, became international fashion players, worn by everyone from supermodels to royalty.

Sydney-based label Bec and Bridge (aka Bec Cooper and Bridget Yortson) credits the brand's top three best-selling items in recent years to celebrity influence.

These include: A pair of linen "Harlow" pants worn by Hailey Bieber in 2019, the "Icebergs" mini-dress worn by Kylie Jenner in 2017, and the "Karina Tuck" midi dress (in tangerine), the "Slick Rick" mini dress, the "Eden Twin" knit set (in lilac and butter) all worn by Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner wearing Australian label, Bec and Bridge. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

With the forecast of designer looks set to continue into the New Year, what's ahead for Australian fashion in 2020 and into the new decade?

"For trends, we see relaxed suiting continuing in soft fabrications such as linen, allowing women to bring the power suit into more relaxed settings," Ms Cooper said.

"Day to night dressing will be a focus for the new decade but made easy by styling a bonded crepe dress with a chunky sandal, or a feminine dress with a sneaker."

Fuelled by Instagram models, barely-there bathers became a defining trend of the decade, from luxe brands like Zimmermann and Solid and Striped, to tiny bikinis by fast fashion retailers like Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo.

Social media-driven brands like LA-based, Australian swim label Monday Swimwear also became hugely popular, with the emergence of a "swim wardrobe" to rival a day-to-day one.

Instagram powerhouse and Monday Swimwear designer Natasha Oakley said the popularity of the swimwear market in recent years was fuelled, in part, by the body confidence movement.

"The swimwear industry has changed in a really positive way," Oakley - who boasts more than 2.1 million Instagram followers - told News Corp.

Born on Instagram! Monday Swimwear co-owners Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugman backstage at Miami Swim Week in July 2019. Picture: Getty Images for Monday Swimwear

"I'm noticing a lot more inclusivity," Ms Oakley said.

"Apart from sizing, designs are getting stronger, brands are favouring comfort, and the entire industry has become more eco-friendly.

"With the travel culture on the rise, people have adjusted their lifestyles to travel year-round, incorporating swim.

"This has brought a new interest to the entire industry."

In terms of swimwear trends frm 2010-2019, Ms Oakley said the decade was "marked by reintroducing classic styles throughout the decades in a modern and flattering way".

"We've put bright prints and patterns, and low rise bottoms to rest and have seen a rebirth of 90s and 80s trends such as underwire tops and high rise bottoms," she said.

TRENDS OF THE DECADE 2010-2019

As 2020 approaches, these were the defining trends - and trendsetting celebrities - of the past 10 years according to global fashion search engine, Lyst.

2010: Sales of Alexander McQueen's skull-print scarf increased 1400 per cent in the days after his shock death.

2011: Valentino launched the Rockstud shoe, quickly becoming the most-wanted footwear globally.

2012: Rihanna was the most talked-about fashion influencer.

Rihanna emerged as a powerful force in fashion influence in 2012. Picture: Getty Images

She showed off this cropped look at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty Images

And yet another image reinvention for the premiere of Battleship (she acted in the film) in Los Angeles in May 2012. Picture: Getty Images

2013: Cara Delevigne's bushy brows were blamed for a decline in tweezer searches, according to Google data.

Cara Delevingne’s brows were a defining beauty look of 2013. Picture: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner walks the runway for Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week in February 2014. Picture: Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

2014: Kendall Jenner walked for Marc Jacobs in New York and the "insta-model" was born. Jenner was named by Time magazine, alongside her sister Kylie, as one of the most influential teenagers of the year.

2015: Gucci's Princetown fur loafer was the most-wanted shoe.

Alexa Chung wearing Gucci’s Princetown fur loafer in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

2016: Vetements' DHL T-shirt became the fashion story of the year.

2017: Slogan T-shirt searches increased 105 per cent year on year, with Dior's "We Should All Be Feminists" tee becoming the most-wanted item of 2017.

Vetements’ DHL T-shirt. Picture: Getty Images

Dior’s “We Should All Be Feminists” tee becoming the most-wanted item of 2017. Picture: Getty Images For Dior

2018: "Ugly" dad shoes were the most talked-about sneaker style, as Balenciaga's Triple S drove thousands of searches and set the fashion agenda for months after its release.

2019: Bottega Veneta was the breakout brand of the year. Its "Stretch" sandals spiked 53 per cent in terms of searches on Lyst year on year.

Source: Lyst, Decade of Fashion Report