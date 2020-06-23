Students take technology to the next level

STUDENTS from Greenlands State School took technology to the next level during the coronavirus pandemic, putting their minds together to design robotic hand sanitisers.

School principal Kyle Low said while majority of children were learning from home, students of essential workers were tasked with a very relevant real-world challenge.

“They were asked to design and build a hands-free device to dispense hand sanitiser to students, staff and visitors using Lego EV3 Robots,” Mr Low said.

“The students needed to use a design thinking process of empathise, define, ideate, prototype and test.

“Using the Lego EV3 Robots allowed students to have a go at designing and not be afraid of failing as all kids are used to building and pulling apart Lego,” he said.

Student Thane Hill said it was a difficult task to conquer, but the different skills of students proved a handy aspect.

“Darcy’s skills at building definitely came in handy and Eli was great at programming,” Thane said.

“It was a real team effort.”

The Lego EV3 robots are part of the school’s technology program with students across the school using a range of digital technology equipment designed to foster 21st century learning skills.

The successful prototypes are now operational and being used at different locations around the school.