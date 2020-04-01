Students make mark in array of events

Stanthorpe Lions Youth of the Year Award

School captain Benjamin Rogers was duly awarded the Stanthorpe Lions Youth of the Year, at the competition held earlier this month.

The three competitors from the school, as well as the competitors from other local schools, were equally prepared and articulate in responding to the impromptu questions and delivering their prepared speeches. Listening to the responses to the questions: “If you could change anything in the world, what would it be and why?” and “What three things are important to you and why?” allowed the audience of Lions Club members, family and school staff to appreciate the quality values and maturity of our finest senior students. Ben’s prepared speech on the Australian Republic Debate provided a fresh perspective on the issue.

Unfortunately, the next regional round that was to be held in Goondiwindi has been cancelled due to the coronavirus precautions. However, as a school community we are extremely proud of the effective leaders and quality citizens our seniors are proving to be. Thanks must go to Lions Club and their sponsors for their continued support of our students.

Ancient History

Year 11 and 12 Ancient History students had the rare opportunity to interact with an archaeologist without spending hours on a bus. They completed a Skype an Archaeologist session with Emma Baird from Everick Heritage in Brisbane. This was part of their Digging up the Past and Reconstructing the Ancient World units of study. They were shown artefacts and heard from Emma about what archaeologists do, specific digs she has been involved in and, in particular, the protection of indigenous archaeological sites.

Year 7 Drama

Year 7 Drama students enjoyed acting in their first performance at high school. The students performed a scene provided to them for their assessment and a scene they created. It was an enjoyable unit for the students, especially the dressing up part.