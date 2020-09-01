Student’s ‘kill list’ sparks panic

Parents at a NSW high school claim they were left in the dark after a young student allegedly made a "kill list" of seven classmates.

Parents at Figtree High School, in the NSW city of Wollongong, said the Year 8 student had told people in his class he was "sick of the people at school and had made a kill list".

"This was reported the first time to teachers who laughed it off, until students pointed out the physical list to a teacher," one concerned parent told news.com.au.

The matter was reported to the teacher on August 25 with students handing the teacher the alleged list.

Due to coronavirus regulations, no parents are permitted to enter any school grounds, in a bid to stop community transmission.

However, the same concerned parent said their exclusion from school grounds had left them in the dark on how the situation was being handled.

"The parents have all contacted each other and have on numerous times throughout the past day asked to speak to the principal or vice principal, who are refusing to comment."

Figtree High School. Picture: Google Maps

The parent said they simply wanted information on what action had been taken against the Year 8 student.

"Has he been suspended? Have the police been called?" the parent asked.

Despite calls from parents to shut the school down until the list was properly investigated, NSW Police told news.com.au they had already looked into the allegations.

"Police are aware of the report and have conducted an investigation however further management will be handled by the department of education," NSW Police said in a statement.

News.com.au understands NSW Police will only hand back a complaint to the department of education if officers feel there is little risk to staff or students.

The department of education refused to say if any action had been taken against the student or if the allegations were found to be legitimate.

The department also refused to comment on the exact course of action it takes when dealing with these allegations.

In a statement, the department said the matter had been referred to police.

"The school acted promptly and effectively after receiving the initial student report and the matter was referred to the police," a NSW department of education spokesperson said.

"Parents of the students impacted were advised, with the students supported and offered counselling."

Originally published as Student's 'kill list' sparks panic