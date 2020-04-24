Students come up with innovative way to pay respects

STUDENTS from Amiens State School were determined to show their respects this Anzac Day, despite the cancellation of all local services around the region.

Principal Dale Minchenton said students wanted to show their appreciation to those who sacrificed themselves for our country.

"The school and the community and usually all of the students participate in the Anzac commemoration which is strongly supported by members of the Amiens community," Ms Minchenton said.

"This year the students made poppies to place as a tribute at the memorial just outside the school gate.

Amiens State School students made poppies as a tribute.

"They have coloured in the poppies to make the message on our front fence to make sure that everyone passing on Amiens Road knows that 'Amiens Remembers'."

After more than two years of meticulous planning, the school's students, staff, parents and life members were already devastated by the cancellation of the 100th year centenary celebrations.

"Everyone understands the need to postpone, but everyone is very disappointed. After all the hard work of the elves and pixies, it is disappointing to have to postpone but our health is paramount," she said.

"The re-run date isn't yet tied down as yet we don't have a sense of how long the pandemic emergency will last."