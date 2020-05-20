Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Drunk man at bar with keys and cellphone - drink driving generic - TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN USE ONLY!!
Drunk man at bar with keys and cellphone - drink driving generic - TOWNSVILLE BULLETIN USE ONLY!!
Crime

Student blows 0.169 after bike crash into home

by Lea Emery
20th May 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN INTERNATIONAL student was so drunk when he crashed a motorbike into a Gold Coast home he does not remember what happened.

Maik Ferreira-Lima had a blood alcohol reading of 0.169 per cent when the motorbike he was riding went through the security doors of a Clear Island Waters home on February 12 this year.

Ferreira-Lima pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

Prosecutor Reece Foort told the court police were called that evening being told about a disturbance at a home.

When they arrived they saw the broken door and Ferreira-Lima standing over the bike, which was on it's side.

He had a blood alcohol reading of 0.0169 per cent.

Ferreira-Lima, through an interpreter, told the court he was had only recently arrived on the Gold Coast from Brazil to study English.

He has a degree in civil aviation from Brazil.

Ferreira-Lima said he did not remember what happened and apologised.

Magistrate Pam Dowse fined him $1000 and ordered he pay $722 to repair the doors.

"You must not drink and drive for anything while you are in Australia," she said.

Magistrate Dowse disqualified him from holding a drivers licence for six months.

Originally published as Student blows 0.169 after bike crash into home

More Stories

court crash crime drink driving editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $10k grants for small business in $700m recovery plan

        premium_icon $10k grants for small business in $700m recovery plan

        Business Small businesses are in line for $10,000 grants to help them survive the COVID-19 crisis as part of a $700m package by the Palaszczuk Government.

        Holding strong: Gym hopeful of return sooner than expected

        premium_icon Holding strong: Gym hopeful of return sooner than expected

        News Gym thought they’d be shut until later in the year but easing restrictions has...

        ‘Word of mouth is powerful’: Schools promote businesses

        premium_icon ‘Word of mouth is powerful’: Schools promote businesses

        Business How a school initiative is continuing to provide exposure to Stanthorpe businesses...

        Stanthorpe pharmacies prepare to follow through on gov’t pledge

        premium_icon Stanthorpe pharmacies prepare to follow through on gov’t...

        News Digital scripts introduced in Queensland with Stanthorpe pharmacies figuring out...