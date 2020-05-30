Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

White House in lockdown as furious protesters flood streets

by Erica Davies
30th May 2020 11:06 AM

 

The White House has been placed on lockdown as furious George Floyd demonstrators flooded the streets of the capital and cities across the country on Friday for a fourth night of rage.

Secret Service officials placed the President's residence on high alert in response to angry crowds gathering in Washington DC to protest the death of the 46-year-old black father in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday.

Demonstrators gather across from the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Demonstrators gather across from the White House. Picture: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Meanwhile, dozens of other demonstrations opposing police brutality sprung up across the US - with violence breaking out in Atlanta, where rioters were seen smashing windows at a CNN office in the city.

 

Secret Service agents were seen arresting at least one person in front of the White House, USA Today reported.

Multiple White House reporters have claimed they're still inside the building.

NPR reporter Tamara Keith described the "intense protest" across the street from the White House, where dozens of protesters gathered to chant "I can't breathe!", "Black lives matter", and "No justice, no peace".

Protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Washington DC and shut down traffic for a few moments before continuing on to the White House.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as 'Stuck inside': White House in lockdown

america george floyd protests white house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        premium_icon Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        News Federal help will allow SDRC to get the best bang for their buck when it comes to community upgrades.

        Granite Belt wine operators keep taking hits while NSW rejoices

        premium_icon Granite Belt wine operators keep taking hits while NSW...

        News The Queensland wine industry lingers in the dark about their future as their...

        Heroes of the pandemic: Harvest season ‘worst ever’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Harvest season ‘worst ever’

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...

        Relief coming to a village near you

        premium_icon Relief coming to a village near you

        News Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre expand program into villages to support people...