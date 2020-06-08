Struck off the roll: Solicitor feels weight of the law

Former solicitor who represented people in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court has faced disciplinary action.

A SOLICITOR who continued practising law despite having his certificate cancelled has faced disciplinary action.

Queensland solicitor Alexander Kurschinsky, who’d represented people in Stanthorpe, was investigated and successfully prosecuted by the Legal Services Commissioner.

After the Queensland Law Society (QLS) cancelled his practising certificate, Mr Kurschinsky continued to practice law and while doing so, took his client’s money without their knowledge or consent.

In all, there were eight disciplinary charges brought against Mr Kurschinsky, including making false and misleading statements to the Associate of a Federal Circuit Court Judge, and making false and misleading statements in court.

Legal Services Commissioner Megan Mahon said Mr Kurschinksky failed to show ethical and professional standards.

“Legal practitioners hold a privileged place of trust within our community and are afforded considerable confidence and responsibility” Commissioner Mahon said.

“To unashamedly take advantage of that position tarnishes the entire legal profession and brings, by association, the profession into disrepute.”

“Mr Kurschinsky placed his own self-interests above his professional obligations, his obligation to his clients, and his primary obligation to the court.”

The decision of the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) found the charges against Mr Kurschinsky were sufficiently serious and involved substantial failures of competence and diligence.

The tribunal also found Mr Kurschinsky lacked the necessary qualities of fitness and propriety to engage in legal practice.

Mr Kurschinsky did not appear at the hearing.

The tribunal orders included Mr Kurschinsky be struck off the Roll of Legal Practitioners in Queensland, he pay a fine of $1,000, and that he pay the costs of the Legal Services Commissioner in relation to the disciplinary proceedings.