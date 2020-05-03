‘Strongest thing you can do is ask for help’

Drought hit farmers can apply for one off cash payments.

FINANCIAL hardship funding is still available to drought affected rural households.

Farmers, farm workers, farm suppliers and farm contractors who have cash flow problems as a result of the drought may be entitled to receive a one-off payment of up to $3,000.

The funds are being issued through The Salvation Army and Federal Government’s Drought Community Support Initiative.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi encouraged rural residents impacted by ongoing drought to reach out to the Salvos and seek funding relief.

“These are very trying times and our community is drought weary,” Cr Pennisi said.

“Council encourages any rural residents severely impacted by the drought to reach out to the Salvos and find out what assistance is available to them.

“Our community is incredibly resilient and has stood stoically through hard times and I would like to remind those who are still feeling the impact of drought that accepting help is the strongest thing you can do.

“The financial hardship funding is in place because The Salvation Army and the Federal Government know the importance of supporting our farming communities.”

Eligibility is subject to the following criteria:

Over the age of 18 years

Be an Australian citizen or permanent resident

Live and/or work in the Southern Downs region

Have not already received this payment from The Salvation Army or St Vincent de Paul since 21 November 2019

Payments can cover numerous expenses such as groceries, vehicle maintenance, energy and utility bills, and health and medical expenses.

The Salvation Army has distributed over $31 million of this funding to over 11,000 drought affected households since November 2019, and are distributing more than $1.2 million every three days.