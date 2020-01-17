Stripper’s $16 Woolies bikini line hack

THIS bikini line shaving hack has been certified by strippers, so you know it's legit.

As someone who is useless at maintaining laser but never satisfied with the results of shaving, I'm always looking for easy hair-removal tips. Something that's not overly complicated but doesn't leave my skin looking like a plucked chicken (you laugh, but it's harder than it sounds).

After coming across a hack discovered by POPSUGAR, I think I've finally found the perfect solution. Usually I'd be wary of any reddit advice (there's some really dodgy threads floating around) but this one is legit. This particular hack came from a thread titled 'Strippers of Reddit'. I figured if anyone knows their sh*t when it comes to silky smooth skin, it's the women on this thread, so I dived in headfirst without a second thought.

For more stories like this, go to whimn.com.au

When Lucy Cocoran read about a shaving hack strippers swear by, she decided to give it a go. Picture: Supplied

THE HACK

"Exfoliate, then rub the area with baby oil before you shave to soften the hair and skin. Shave using a men's razor (one with four blades) and men's moisturising shaving cream. Since they are made for faces, they are extra gentle."

It goes on to say "You will have the smoothest giney ever. Mine was always flawless, I was a dancer for four years and did this almost daily." Anything that promises to give me the 'smoothest giney ever' was a winner in my eyes, I was sold and ready to test it for myself.

Start by rubbing the area with baby oil to soften the hair and skin. Picture: Supplied

HOT TIPS

I headed to Woolies to collect my materials for the great vagina expedition. With only four items on the checklist it didn't take me long at all. Seeing as I opted for budget brands, the total only came to $16. Considering they'll last me a while, I'll happily call that a bargain.

It was unclear what the thread meant by 'exfoliate' so I bought an actual scrub. Obviously this was just for the bikini line (don't go exfoliating anything internal folks!) I wasn't sure if this was right so I came home and did some more digging on the thread, a few comments mentioned exfoliating cloths, so if you're keen to do the whole area then maybe opt for those.

I did the entire hack from the shower including the baby oil (just rub this on and leave it for a minute). It's also important to be gentle with the razor because man those things are sharp, like way sharper than my regular razor.

All the tools cost Lucy just $16 in Woolies. Picture: Supplied

THE VERDICT

After testing this hack out for myself, it's safe to say I'm a convert. This was the cleanest shave I've ever had - so silky smooth and no nasty razor bumps or burns. I've had some traumatic shaving disasters (usually always before a date) so I couldn't believe how easy and painless this was.

I've had to fight back the urge to go around asking everyone to feel my bikini line, but honestly, I feel like a new woman. I'd say the results are similar to waxing or laser but lower budget and DIY, what's not to love about that?

If you're wary of taking one person's word for it, the post has 2,800 upvotes which sounds like a lot of happy vaginas to me. So go forth, buy your supplies and prepare to be blown away by an unmatched smoothness. You can thank me later.

If you like beauty content, jump into news.com.au's The Beauty Diary Facebook group where you can join like-minded beauty junkies to talk all-things beauty.

This article originally appeared on Whimn.com.au and was reproduced with permission