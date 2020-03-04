Strip club stripped of ‘simulated sex scene’ screen

A council has banned a raunchy video display to the public as 'salacious and controversial'.

Crazy Horse has been told to stop displaying a "salacious and controversial" roadside video of strippers engaging in simulated sex.

The Adelaide City Council enforced a ban this week after complaints, including by prominent lawyer Claire O'Connor that the video was demeaning to women.

SA Best MLC Frank Pangallo has also complained about the video of a woman simulating a sex scene while dressed in a G-string.

Screengrabs of the digital advertising out the front of The Crazy Horse on Hindley Street.

Adelaide City Councillor Anne Moran said the video, which was on a screen measuring 5 metres high by four metres wide, had "well and truly crossed the line".

"The Crazy Horse is a repeat offender and I totally agree with the complainants,'' she said.

"The video was obscene, and I am not a wowser and I can handle quite a bit of this sort of advertising."

"They need to stay within the boundaries of good taste and most do.''

Ms O'Connor said the council had been very slow to act on her complaint.

"The video was actually pornographic, and demeaning to women,'' she said.

She said the issue was the second major breach of rules in Hindley St in the last six months.

A video of a child dancing with the text "I don't really like tequila, but one shot won't hurt" is among online marketing by the Woolshed on Hindley that breached standards within a national code.

Frank Pangallo outside of the Crazy Horse strip club, Hindley St, Adelaide. He is not impressed about explicit advertising in the city. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

Following a complaint the Alcohol Beverages Advertising Code Scheme (ABAC) ruled that children should not be part of alcohol advertising.

In a letter to Ms O'Connor addressing her complaint about Crazy Horse, ACC manager of building compliance Louis Palumbo said and advertising images " … should not contain any elements of a salacious or controversial nature'', but this rule had been reached.

"Please be assured we inspected the site as a matter or urgency as soon as we received the complaints,'' he said.

After in the first instance the club had not acted, a follow up inspection this week showed the video had been taken down, Mr Palumbo said.

The Crazy Horse, which also owns The Firm, has not responded to requests for comment.

Frank Pangallo has also complained in the past calling the video "trashy and exploitative soft porn".

But when he complained on Twitter about the problem was told by the council to take his complaint to the Federal Government regulator.

"I'm glad the council took notice, but two of my constituents have also complained about the Crazy Horse and The Firm and they did nothing,'' he said.

"Why do people have to make complaints to Canberra before they do anything.

"They should be enforcing this themselves.''

On behalf of one constituent Mr Pangallo has also complained about electronic posters for The Firm, featuring two partly undressed women in bed together.