Strap yourself in for a bucking great time

The Stockman's Arena will be full of action on March 7 as the Stanthorpe Rodeo returns. Picture: Robert Papa Photography

RODEO: There’s little under a month to go until hundreds stream through the gates of the Stanthorpe Showgrounds for one of the biggest sporting spectaculars of the year.

The annual Stanthorpe Rodeo, in the Stockman’s Arena, will be held on March 7 and this year coincides with the Apple and Grape Festival which organisers hope will ensure a huge crowd.

“We’ve got 17 events happening in this full program,” Stanthorpe Campdraft and Rodeo subcommittee secretary Paula Boatfield said.

“The rodeo starts at midday with a pre-performance and the rodeo itself will start at 2pm.

“We normally have a break around 5pm and it’ll go through until about 8.30-9pm.”

At the conclusion of action, a DJ performance will steal focus and take punters late into the evening.

“We found it was really popular at our last rodeo event,” Mrs Boatfield said.

The main event will be the feature bull ride, with $1000 worth of prize money up for grabs.

“It’s the last event of the evening. It’s always a bit of a laugh to see who can have a go and ride the distance, the eight seconds.”

There’s entertainment for all ages with a mechanical bull, jumping castle, face painting, as well as bar for the folks.

“We pride ourselves on the fact this is a family event.

“It’s a perfect compliment to the Apple and Grape activities happening that weekend,” Mrs Boatfield said.

Organisers are still looking for a naming rights sponsor, as well as a couple others to get behind the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at trybooking.com.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/pg/rodeostanthorpe