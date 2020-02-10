Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Stockman's Arena will be full of action on March 7 as the Stanthorpe Rodeo returns. Picture: Robert Papa Photography
The Stockman's Arena will be full of action on March 7 as the Stanthorpe Rodeo returns. Picture: Robert Papa Photography
News

Strap yourself in for a bucking great time

Matthew Purcell
10th Feb 2020 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODEO: There’s little under a month to go until hundreds stream through the gates of the Stanthorpe Showgrounds for one of the biggest sporting spectaculars of the year.

The annual Stanthorpe Rodeo, in the Stockman’s Arena, will be held on March 7 and this year coincides with the Apple and Grape Festival which organisers hope will ensure a huge crowd.

“We’ve got 17 events happening in this full program,” Stanthorpe Campdraft and Rodeo subcommittee secretary Paula Boatfield said.

“The rodeo starts at midday with a pre-performance and the rodeo itself will start at 2pm.

“We normally have a break around 5pm and it’ll go through until about 8.30-9pm.”

At the conclusion of action, a DJ performance will steal focus and take punters late into the evening.

“We found it was really popular at our last rodeo event,” Mrs Boatfield said.

The main event will be the feature bull ride, with $1000 worth of prize money up for grabs.

“It’s the last event of the evening. It’s always a bit of a laugh to see who can have a go and ride the distance, the eight seconds.”

There’s entertainment for all ages with a mechanical bull, jumping castle, face painting, as well as bar for the folks.

“We pride ourselves on the fact this is a family event.

“It’s a perfect compliment to the Apple and Grape activities happening that weekend,” Mrs Boatfield said.

Organisers are still looking for a naming rights sponsor, as well as a couple others to get behind the event.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at trybooking.com.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/pg/rodeostanthorpe

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSINESS BLOOM: Farm plans to plant after drought closure

        premium_icon BUSINESS BLOOM: Farm plans to plant after drought closure

        News THE Granite Belt flower producer could be the first of many to begin the process of regeneration.

        Swimming siblings marked as force to be reckoned with

        premium_icon Swimming siblings marked as force to be reckoned with

        News Stanthorpe’s swimming potentialon show as Kay siblings dominate.

        Rain boosts spirits in low yield harvest season

        premium_icon Rain boosts spirits in low yield harvest season

        News A Cottonvale winery makes the most of the wet weather during their harvest...

        Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        premium_icon Heavy rain brings both chaos and hope

        Weather Heavy rainfall smashes Queensland but brings relief to drought-hit regions