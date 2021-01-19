Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Defibrillator CPR practice
Defibrillator CPR practice
News

Strangers did non-stop CPR for 25 minutes to save man's life

Alison Paterson
18th Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 19th Jan 2021 2:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Selfless citizens who stopped to assist police giving CPR to an unconscious man have been thanked by a senior police officer on Monday.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said officers were grateful for the "fantastic assistance" from members of the public on the weekend.

"At 5.30pm on Saturday police patrolling along Keen St came across an unconscious man on the ground," she said.

"Because ambulance paramedics were tied up with a serious matter, officers and others performed CPR on the man, aged 67, for 25 minutes.

'This is a long time to perform CPR until paramedics arrive."

Act Insp Ingram said one of the passers-by who stopped to help was a doctor.

It is understood a defibrillator was also used.

"The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital and was later transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital by Westpac life Saver Rescue Helicopter," she said.

"Apparently he is now recovering well."

cpr editors picks gold coast university hospital lismore base hospital richmond police district westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Full list of Australia Day award winners

        Premium Content REVEALED: Full list of Australia Day award winners

        News Nine of the Southern Downs’ best and brightest have been recognised. Find the full list of names here:

        WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to lash Warwick

        Premium Content WEATHER WARNING: Severe thunderstorms to lash Warwick

        News Southern Downs residents brace themselves for damaging winds and heavy rainfall...

        FULL STEAM AHEAD: All eyes on 2021 Stanthorpe Show

        Premium Content FULL STEAM AHEAD: All eyes on 2021 Stanthorpe Show

        News Show organisers are gearing up for a welcome return with more rides, new facilities...

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Stanthorpe: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Stanthorpe? Nominations are now open to...