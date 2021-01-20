Stoush over bag rule sparks airport brawl

Wild video captured three passengers attacking two airlines employees who asked them to make sure their carry-on bags were the right size before boarding their flight.

The incident happened at the boarding gate for Spirit Airlines at Detroit Metro Airport, ahead of a flight to Atlanta.

Both Spirit Airlines agents were injured and one was taken to a hospital after being assaulted by the passengers inside the terminal on Sunday, Spirit spokesman Field Sutton told the New York Post.

"The agents asked the group to verify that their carry-on bags were sized appropriately for the aircraft prior to boarding, at which time the passengers became combative," he said.

"The agents attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft," Mr Sutton added.

Two of the passengers were arrested and the third was issued a police citation and released, according to the airline.

The incident was apparently sparked by a dispute over carry-on bag size.

"All of us at Spirit wish the agents a speedy recovery and thank them for their courage and professionalism. We also thank law enforcement for responding quickly and arresting those involved in the attack," Spirit said in a statement.

"This violent behaviour is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behaviour of any kind and these passengers will be banned from any future travel with Spirit."

