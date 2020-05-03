Storm ready to relocate to NSW

The Storm may yet have to be based in NSW for the season restart.

Melbourne are still waiting on a Victorian government exemption to train at home from Monday or face relocating their NRL base over the border into NSW.

Storm boss Dave Donaghy says talks are continuing but they need to make a final call on Sunday as they look to start preparations for the May 28 NRL season restart.

Their players, including Queensland stars Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi, have made the long drive back to Melbourne as the troops reassemble.

With a state of emergency in Victoria extended until May 11, it appears likely they will need to cross the border into Mulwala or Albury for at least the first week of training.

"It's still up in the air at this stage, unfortunately," Donaghy told 2GB radio on Saturday afternoon.

"We've been working with the Victorian and NSW governments and we will know on Sunday where we are going to be - we have to.

"But we've mapped out plans A, B, C and D within an inch of their life so whichever way it lands ... obviously our preference is to stay in Melbourne but we understand the Victorian government's position."

Monday is a designated biosecurity information briefing and testing day for players before training resumes Tuesday but Donaghy said wherever they were they would be ready.

"For us it's a mentality of anywhere, anytime and you've got to roll with the punches," he said.

"We're fortunate to get back to work and play footy so that's a pretty good situation so if it means that we're somewhere else for a period of time, then we will roll with it."

