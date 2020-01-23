Menu
Quaffers on Storm King.
Storm King facility in no rush to expand

Matthew Purcell
23rd Jan 2020 2:10 PM
PLANS for a new development at Storm King Dam remain in their infancy with the applicants still mulling over ideas.

Yesterday at Southern Downs Regional Council's monthly general meeting, councillors gave the go-ahead for a new food and drink outlet and function facility on the banks of Storm King.

Quaffers at Storm King, located on Eukey Rd, had previously planned on building a "communal centre", but have scrapped that concept.

Instead councillors voted unanimously to support a food and drink outlet which could accommodate up to 50 patrons and run seven days a week.

"We have no intention of doing anything just at this moment," Quaffers operator, Debbie Haley said.

"We just needed to do something with the application as it was due to lapse."

Ms Haley said they'll sit back and see how tourism goes in coming months before they make any concrete decisions.

"We're considering a cafe. Something that a lot of local people could possibly use.

"Anything that brings tourism to town has got to be a positive.

"It's going to bring money into the town.

"But we're still in the planning stages of what exactly we want to do with it."

Responding to complaints submitted to council about the proposed development, Ms Haley said they want to make the facility as neighbour friendly as possible.

"We have to live here as well. Our home isn't far from where it'd be built.

"We don't want to make enemies of our neighbours."

MORE: Dam extension gets tick of approval

 

