Storm King Dam’s timely cash injection

MORE WORK: A new round of government funding will see operational and safety work completed at Storm King Dam (Picture: Liz Alldridge)

STORM King Dam is set to benefit from a new round of government funding with almost half a million dollars allocated for remediation works.

The $420,000 project was endorsed at last week’s Southern Downs Regional Council meeting, alongside a list of other projects.

SDRC manager of water Lalji Rathod said the funding would help with key items needing to be addressed.

“The project is mainly around safety and operational improvements, we want to replace the scour valve,” Mr Rathod said.

“So, if we wanted to drain the dam to empty, that’s what we would normally use to do that.

“As well as some other safety improvements around the hand railings.”

The upgrades at the dam are expected to commence immediately, with the project to be completed by June 2021.

Mr Rathod said logistics and planning of the upgrades would take the most time.

“There is some planning that needs to go into the job and some construction itself,” he said.

“It’s always good to have functional components in the dam to make sure it’s safe for residents and other users.”

While safety and operational works are often completed at the dam, Mr Rathod expects it would be the first of hopefully more work to come at the dam.

“It’s good to see some funding there to address some of the outstanding tasks that don’t necessarily get prioritised,” he said.

“It’s a good little project to address those safety and operational requirements.”

