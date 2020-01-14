Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Stonefish have been talk of the town in Bundaberg recently.
Stonefish have been talk of the town in Bundaberg recently.
Letters to the Editor

Stonefish agony: 'Brother came galloping home on his horse'

by Glad Lloyd-Jones, North Bundaberg
13th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON READING about the youth who stood on a stonefish, brought back memories when I was a young girl.

We lived near Smith's Crossing.

My brothers would go with their mates and have a swim in the Kolan River at the crossing.

One Sunday, my brother Alf, about 14 years old, came galloping home on his horse, screaming out he had been stung by something.

In those days no car or telephone.

So mum boiled the kettle on the wood stove and could see prickle like marks under the sole of the foot.

The water was boiling hot but Alf kept saying it wasn't hot.

Mum got a needle and pricked at the prickle marks and kept boiling the kettle.

She kept bathing the foot and all the time Alf could hardly sit still. This went on for hours.

I think mum ended up putting iodine on the foot when the pain eased.

My other brother, Des, also got stung some months later.

They used to call them devil fish, now stonefish.

The saying was that the pain wouldn't ease till the turn of the tide.
 

More Stories

Show More
environment stonefish
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        premium_icon Relief funds to be debated at open meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects tomorrow morning before consulting with the government.

        Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        premium_icon Grazier destocks in order to save topsoil

        News The prolonged drought has forced a Dalveen grazier to sell the majority of her...

        Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        premium_icon Smart choices lead to success story for Downs family farm

        News THIS little-known variety beat the odds to become an industry favourite...

        Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        premium_icon Tributes flow for fourth generation resident

        News A well-known fourth generation Stanthorpe resident has died after a short illness.