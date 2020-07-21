Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

WATCH: Ute rams MP's car in busy street

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:50 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2020 11:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A STOLEN ute has rammed Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan's car in Townsville's CBD.

The North Queensland First leader's car was parked on the corner of Hanran and Stanley Street when the ramming occurred at 2.30pm today.

Video footage of the incident showed the Toyota LandCruiser reverse into Mr Costigan's car, which is emblazoned with his NQ First logo and a photograph of himself.

More stories:

SPEED: Lives destroyed in seconds

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

 

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.
Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

The ute is seen driving away from the area after it hit Mr Costigan's car.

A QPS media spokesman said police were investigating the matter.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Mr Costigan was in Townsville today to promote a policy addressing environmental restrictions on primary producers in reef catchments.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

More Stories

crime news jason costigan north queensland first stolen car
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      How much JobKeeper will be cut

      How much JobKeeper will be cut
      • 21st Jul 2020 11:57 AM

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Drug and alcohol offences high priority

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Drug and alcohol offences high priority

        News Stanthorpe police ramp up operations across the region, with a spike in at least one problem area.

        REVEALED: Granite Belt’s cheapest homes

        REVEALED: Granite Belt’s cheapest homes

        News The market is full of affordable properties under $220,000, ready to be snapped up...

        ‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

        premium_icon ‘Bloody dirty’: Warwick LNP slams Springborg dumping

        News Members shocked and outraged after founding father dropped in a move of ‘madness’.

        Nail-biting clash leaves Stanthorpe on backfoot

        premium_icon Nail-biting clash leaves Stanthorpe on backfoot

        Sport The Redbacks are determined to use underdog mentality in the premier division, as...