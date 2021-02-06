Stolen car crash kills young motorcycle rider

A motorcyclist has been killed in a fatal crash last night after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle, forcing it onto the wrong side of the road.

A STOLEN car has been involved in a fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old motorcycle rider last night.

Police confirmed in a statement about 4am this morning that a stolen Hyundai and a Holden Statesman, which was not stolen, were spotted driving dangerously on Ross River Rd before the fatal crash.

The two cars have collided at the intersection of Ridley Rd and Ross River Rd, causing the Holden to veer onto the incorrect side of the road.

A 22-year-old Currajong woman, who was riding her motorcycle along the same road has collided with the Holden Statesman.

She died at the scene.

The driver of the Holden Statesman, a 25-year-old Bushland Beach man and his two passengers, a 41-year-old Kirwan man and a 22-year-old Aitkenvale woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police will allege the stolen Hyundai sedan failed to remain at the scene, however, was located abandoned in Garbutt at around 11pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

BREAKING, FRIDAY 11pm: A motorcyclist has been killed in a fatal crash at Townsville on Friday night.

Police were called to Ross River Rd at Kirwan, opposite Weir State School, about 9.50pm where a car and motorbike collided.

It is understood a woman riding the bike was killed.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Emergency crews shut both lanes of the road.

The mangled motorbike appeared to have ploughed through a fence on the inbound lane of Ross River Rd.

Emergency services on the scene of a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A sedan believed to be involved in the incident had mounted a kerb and also gone through a fence about 50m away from the victim.

It is understood a group of motorcyclists were congregating in a nearby carpark when one of the riders was hit.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Initial reports indicated that the sedan was spotted driving at high speeds with another vehicle, reported to be stolen, moments before the crash.

This has not been confirmed by police.

The Townsville Bulletin can confirm neither the crashed vehicle or bike were stolen.

Forensic Crash Unit is on scene.

