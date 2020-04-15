Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Qantas cuts flights
Qantas cuts flights
News

Still waiting: No travel update for stranded Queenslanders

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
15th Apr 2020 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE STATE Government is still working to bring Queenslanders stuck in Perth home, despite some New South Wales residents having already been repatriated.

It comes after The Courier-Mail yesterday revealed 242 Queenslanders were stuck in Western Australia, with some having been on the Vasco da Gama cruise ship.

Bribie Island residents Bob Marsellos and wife Andre are among Queenslanders wanting to get home from Perth however there are no direct flights to Brisbane until April 25.

Mr Marsellos told The Courier-Mail this morning he still hadn't received an update as to when they could travel back.

Queensland Health earlier this week said the individual states where people depart from, following their quarantine, were responsible for leading repatriation efforts and negotiating with airlines.

 

 

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski today said he was in contact with Western Australia to get confirmed figures around how many people were still over there.

"I know there's been some repatriation going on (from New South Wales) but there's challenges between all the states not just Western Australia and Queensland," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks isolation lockdown outbreak pandemic qld travel advice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        premium_icon 'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        Education The Queensland Teachers Union president has slammed the PM for creating ‘mass confusion’ around whether parents should send their children to school next week.

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work