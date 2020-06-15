Still plenty of ’uncertainty’ for growers

UNCERTAINTY: While the weekend’s rainfall was welcomed by growers around the region, it was not enough to break the prolonged drought.

WHILE the region received welcome rainfall over the weekend there is still plenty of uncertainly for growers moving forward into their next growing season.

Stanthorpe recorded 33mm of rainfall over the weekend, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, but the bulk is said to be behind us.

“That rain band has cleared the coast now,” a bureau spokeswoman said.

“We can expect mostly sunny conditions for the next few days with the odd shower.

“If we do see any rainfall it will be very light,” she said.

While the winter rainfall is welcome news for growers across the district, Granite Belt Growers Association president Angus Ferrier said the demand for water was still high.

“It doesn’t change the lack of water storage around the Granite Belt,” Mr Ferrier said.

“Growers are still very short of water going into the 20/21 growing season.”

He said, despite the winter rainfall predictions, there would be plenty of “uncertainty” for the industry moving forward.

“Just because they (Bureau of Meteorology) are predicting above average rainfall, our (Granite Belt) average rainfall total is still very low,” Mr Ferrier said.

“Above average is not impressive to us at all.”

Granite Belt Drought Assist co-owner Glenda Riley said with the drought still upon us, her job remained unchanged.

“We will be continuing to help those in genuine need,” Ms Riley said.

“We feel that one of our biggest achievements is allowing people to kick start their businesses again.”

Ms Riley said, despite the hardship over recent months, she saw the community in a much better position drought wise.

“For some people – not everyone,” she said.

“I have been all over the region in the last month and it is still very dry.

“This rain puts some water on the ground and greens up the grass, but our dams are still empty – and that is the biggest problem.”