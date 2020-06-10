State’s top universities revealed in latest world rankings

QUEENSLAND's top university is racing up the global ladder, while other Australian universities slide backwards, a new report reveals.

The University of Queensland has climbed up one place to 46th in the world in the past twelve months and was ranked fifth out of Australian tertiary institutions, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021 revealed today.

Lachlan Dokter, Maria Thring Dylan Vaughan-Jones sat the University of Queensland. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Australian National University remains the country's top institution but suffered a drop of two places to joint-31st, followed by the University of Sydney (40th, up two places), The University of Melbourne (41st down three places), and The University of New South Wales (44th, down one place) and UQ.

The rankings are based on academic reputation, employer reputation, the number of research citations per faculty, the faculty to student ratio, the internal faculty ratio and the international student ratio.

Despite the majority of Australian institutions improving their research performance, further Australian progress was hindered with declining teaching capacity and graduate employability, the report said.

Griffith University was ranked joint-303rd overall but was the top in Australia comparing innovative research universities in Australia.

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) was ranked joint-217th globally, jumping up from 224.

Bond University was ranked joint 414th, up from joint 442 the previous year and James Cook was ranked joint-462nd, down from equal 377th.

Central Queensland University decreased from being ranked in the group 601-650 to 591-600, and the University of Southern Queensland which dropped from 751-800 to 701-750, while the Southern Cross University was unchanged at 751-800.

UQ students Dylan Vaughan-Jones, Lachlan Dokter and Maria Thring said it was great to study at the state's top institution.

Bachelor of Psychological Science student Ms Thring said the university has amazing research opportunities, fantastic lecturers who make real world class contribution to the field and the subjects are amazing.

Mr Vaughan-Jones, 22 studying a Master of Business said he knew he was getting a "world class education" at the university, choosing it because it offered "such a huge range of opportunities".

While peer Mr Dokter, 21 studying a Bachelor of Pharmacy said the industry connections and opportunity for networking the university offers was unmatched in Queensland.

QUEENSLAND RANKINGS

The University of Queensland: 46 (Last year: 47)

Queensland University of Technology: =217 (224)

Griffith University: =303 (=320)

Bond University: =414 (=442)

James Cook University: =462 (=377)

Central Queensland University: 591-600 (601-650)

University of Southern Queensland: 701-750 (751-800)

Southern Cross University: 751-800 (751-800)

Source: QS Quacquarelli Symonds

