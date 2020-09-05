Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
State’s $5.5m tourism push could create 40-minute trip from CBD to islands
State’s $5.5m tourism push could create 40-minute trip from CBD to islands
News

State’s $5.5m Straddie ‘game changer’

by Emily Consenza
5th Sep 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Brisbane's hugely popular Howard Smith Wharves will have three new pontoons added to help boost tourism and construction industries post-COVID-19.

The state government committed $5.5 million to the build which will allow people to eat or drink at the wharf before jumping on a boat to Moreton Bay and be relaxing on one of the islands within 40 minutes.

The river terminal at Fortitude Valley will be open to commercial tour operators as a pick-up and drop off point and would support up to 6000 passengers a day.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the funding, announced on Saturday, aided the government's strategy to promote the city's links with Moreton Bay.

"It's an absolute game changer," Ms Jones said.

"River to Bay tourism will be crucial for this region in coming years. That's why we're investing in infrastructure now to create more tourism jobs in the southeast into the future

"We're forging on with major projects like this because we know that new infrastructure is vital to Queensland's economic recovery."

Brisbane’s Howard Smith Wharves precinct. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Brisbane’s Howard Smith Wharves precinct. Picture: John Gass/AAP

The Queensland Government anticipates the facility will attract 294,000 overseas visitors, spending $9.2 million a year, once its operational.

"In addition, about 64,000 domestic visitors are estimated to use the terminal spending $3.8 million a year," it said in a statement."

About seven construction and 23 operational jobs will be created.

HSW chief executive Luke Fraser said more than 1000 jobs had been created since it opened and the terminal project would be the catalyst to create many more.

"Never has there been a more important time to invest in the future of Queensland tourism," he said.

"With an exciting pipeline of investment from critical infrastructure through to significant tourism projects, the new commercial pontoons will only further enhance our river city appeal.

"It's incredible to see this vision of ours coming to life and creating a new way to come and go from the wharves, and a new hub for tourism boats spurring on further investment in new tourism products."

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as State's $5.5m Straddie 'game changer'

More Stories

brisbane ferry infrastructure stradbroke island straddie tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Premium Content ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Business Business leaders, senior federal ministers and the NSW premier are cranking up the heat on hardline Queensland border blocks, urging the “insanity to stop”.

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Weather Wild weather, floods, monster cyclones and mosquito-borne viruses

        ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        Premium Content ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        News 13-year-old schoolgirl told to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine

        WATCH THIS SPACE: Town’s big plan for adventure tourism

        Premium Content WATCH THIS SPACE: Town’s big plan for adventure tourism

        Business This border community could soon be home to the biggest downhill bike track in the...