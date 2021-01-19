Menu
A state has revealed it has detected eight cases of two highly infectious mutant strains of COVID-19, including one that is still active.
Health

State reveals it’s had multiple mutant virus cases

by Angie Raphael
19th Jan 2021 2:40 PM

Six cases of the highly contagious UK strain of COVID-19 have been detected in WA, while two infections of the South African variant have also been discovered through genomic testing.

Premier Mark McGowan said only one active case of the UK strain remained in hotel quarantine and they were aged in their 30s.

"Obviously they're being carefully monitored, like every single case that we have," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We get the results subsequently as to whether they're the UK strain, or the South African strain, or the Nigerian strain … we get it after the event when the genomic testing is undertaken."

One active case of the UK strain remains in hotel quarantine in Perth. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough
One active case of the UK strain remains in hotel quarantine in Perth. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough

The Premier said the results for the elderly woman, who was taken to hospital, were released because there was a public health reason.

Three workers who had close contact with the woman were forced into hotel quarantine for failing to properly wear personal protective equipment around her.

Mr McGowan said if WA recorded any further mutant strains then the public would be informed.

"There's currently not a public health reason for doing so because the people in question are kept in hotel or taken to hospital and they are quarantined," he said.

"But in light of public interest in this, we'll make the information available."

Genomic testing is currently conducted twice a week in WA.

The state has not had any community transmission since April 11 last year.

WA recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight but they are in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as State reveals it's had 8 mutant virus cases

