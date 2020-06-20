Menu
Treasurer Cameron Dick says the government will stick to its plan of assessing border restrictions at the end of this month.
Politics

State firm on border timeline as active cases drop

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
20th Jun 2020 11:33 AM
TREASURER Cameron Dick says the Stat Government will stick to its plan of assessing border restrictions at the end of June.

It follows calls from LNP Leader Deb Frecklington this morning to open the borders from July 1.

"We will work as quickly as we can to ensure the borders open but we are going to put the health of Queenslanders first," Mr Dick said today.

No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Queensland overnight, with there now being just three active cases.

Mr Dick said to date, all stages of the recovery road map had been reached.

According to the map, interstate travel could begin from July 10 depending on the level of COVID-19 cases.

"But we need a COVID safety check at the end of June, that's what we will do, we'll make an assessment then," Mr Dick said. "We will stick to our plan."

Asked whether Queensland would experience a second wave, the Treasurer said authorities were working hard to ensure there wasn't one.

"We know the economic analysis demonstrates the first wave of COVID was a $95 billion hammerblow to the Australian economy," he said.

"A second wave this year alone would be another $25 billion hammerblow to the Australian economy.

"The impact to Queensland almost $5 billion."

Originally published as State firm on border timeline as active cases drop

border ban cameron dick coronavirus

