STATE ELECTION: What Stanthorpe businesses want

YOUR SAY: Granite Belt businesses have expressed what is most important to them heading into this state election.

AS STANTHORPE residents prepare to head to the polling booths on October 31, Granite Belt businesses have two big issues at the front of their minds.

Water remains the top priority for many across the region, as the Granite Belt remains on full-time water carting.

For Hidden Creek Winery owner Leanne Williams, water security wasn’t all business was looking for.

“Support with employment would be really good for retaining employees in the region; we’re finding it difficult to get staff in the café or in the vineyard,” Mrs Williams said.

“I can’t even get an apprentice chef at the moment.

“Just job security and attracting employment into the agricultural and hospitality and tourism sectors in the regions is what we’d be looking for.”

The Southern Downs will have just four candidates to choose from - LNP candidate James Lister; Labor’s Joel Richters; One Nation candidate Rosemary Moulden; and Legalise Cannabis Party’s Debbie Waldron.

Stannum Lodge Motor Inn owner Mark Ammerman said direction from elected government officials was important as the securities they could promise.

“All we want is a progressive Queensland that is creating more jobs for young and old, in all different types of the community,” Mr Ammerman said.

“I think a bit of certainty from whatever government comes into town, so the various regions have some comfort in knowing whatever government is planning to do.

“So, that businesses and individuals can move forward with some confidence for the future.”

