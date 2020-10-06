STATE ELECTION: What SDRC wants for region

WITH the State Election now only weeks away, Southern Downs councillors have finalised their funding “wishlist” for the region.

The “Speaking Up for the Southern Downs” document details the council’s most urgent funding requests and upcoming projects.

Water security remained the top priority, with cases made for continued water carting to Stanthorpe, the replacement of ageing water and sewer systems, and other projects such as the Warwick-Toowoomba pipeline.

“Lead regional water alliances, cross border solutions, and water planning to help SDRC address long term water security issues,” it said.

New and improved infrastructure was also of concern, with pitches for “major improvements” to Cunninghams Gap, the Warwick Dragway, and the replacement of Carnarvon Bridge in Stanthorpe.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the document was sent to every political party to give the region the best chance of securing the necessary funding.

“Water security is obviously paramount, and the message is that we need new water made, otherwise we’re going to continually end up in this same position,” Cr Pennisi said.

“The other big issue for local governments across Queensland is the infrastructure cliff – we are about to walk over and have it come crashing down around our ears, so we can’t keep ignoring it.

“As ratepayers, the sponge is being squeezed tight, and you can’t squeeze anymore out of it.”

Other key environment and agriculture projects included renewed funding for SDRC’s controversial rural water tank rebate scheme, as well as a master plan and rebuild of the Warwick Saleyards.

Covid-19 recovery funding, large-scale tourism events, and support for the establishment of a “Cross-Border Commissioner” topped SDRC’s list of economic and community requests.

