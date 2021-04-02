Star’s whole family get COVID after jab

This pop star received her first dose of the vaccine a month ago – now her whole family has COVID. Here’s why she’s still happy she got the jab.

British pop singer Michelle Heaton revealed her whole family has contracted coronavirus - a month after she had her first Pfizer jab.

The former Liberty X star, 41, remained upbeat despite kids Faith, nine, Aaron, seven, and husband Hugh all testing positive.

The star, who has an underlying health condition, reassured her Instagram followers that her situation could have been worse if she hadn't had her vaccine.

"Yesterday we found out that ALL four of us are Covid positive, after being randomly selected last year as part of the Oxford trial we regularly get tested, negative every week, until now! We know we don't need to alert the world, however, it's an opportunity to praise the NHS."

Highlighting the top quality care the family had received, she took the opportunity to say thank you to the UK's National Health Service and urged others to get the vaccine when they are able to.

She continued: "They spent the whole day reassuring us and meticulously covering all grounds of where one of us could have got it, also who could get it from us.

Heaton (second from right) found fame in the early noughties pop group Liberty X.

"Now that we have spoken to those who needed to be alerted … we wanted to say THANK YOU to the NHS! And to say #getthejab. I had the (Pfizer) jab a month ago - PROVING (NOT that it doesn't work) but that we must ALL still be careful!"

Warning her followers that they should remain vigilant despite the dropping numbers of both cases and deaths in the UK, Michelle said she might have ended up in hospital had she not had a jab.

She wrote: "Without my first jab, the NHS nurses I spoke to yesterday said thank god I accepted it, as a person with many underlying health issues I could have been a lot worse, or may be hospitalised - I'm doing OK, enough strength to tell the kids off anyway, and they are taking this news so well so proud of them both considering this week we were going to start with friends and bbq's!

Michelle shared her COVID test result with fans.

"As kids go back to school and we start to see more people, we really need to face that some of us are going to get it.

"So, as I fall back asleep and get my husband more paracetamol … let's all support our amazing NHS."

More than 30 million people in Britain have now had at least one dose of one of the coronavirus vaccines.

Michelle and her family are now resting up at home.

Daily vaccinations in the virus-ravaged country have continued at an extraordinary pace in the past month - peaking on March 20 at 753,659.

Should the program continue at its current pace, the UK government aims to offer all British adults a jab by the end of July.

