Star’s insane body transformation

The guy from The Big Sick got buff!

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani has undergone an insane body transformation in the last 12 months and has delighted his fans by sharing photos of his results on Instagram.

In the caption, the Silicon Valley star wrote: "I never thought I'd be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I've worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.

"I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel's Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn't have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I'm glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time."

Nanjiani also thanked his wife, Emily Gordon, whom he co-wrote The Big Sick with.

"The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I'll be interesting again some day," he wrote.

Congratulatory comments from celebs and fans have since flooded the comments section on Nanjiani's post with Chelsea Handler writing, "This is ridiculous. This means anyone can get fit".

Judd Apatow wrote, "I look like this too with my shirt off but I don't go showing it off."

And a fan commented, "I legit thought that this was his face photoshopped on to Hugh Jackman's body."

Nanjiani in The Big Sick.

Back in July, the Pakistani-American comedian spoke to Men's Health about his muscle-building journey and said, "When I'm exercising, I'm not thinking about anything else. It's like meditation."

Speaking about his diet, Nanjiani told Men's Health: "Basically, it's five days of low-carb, then over the weekend you eat as much as you want. But I'm trying to figure out the food thing right now because I wasn't eating enough. I'm still kind of afraid of gaining the wrong kind of weight because I'm very vain."