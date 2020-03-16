Star’s brutal coronavirus message to fans

Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are among the chorus of celebrities urging fans to take coronavirus seriously as they detail their own experiences in self-isolation.

And Younger actress and singer Hilary Duff has offered up perhaps the most blunt coronavirus advice, telling her 14.7m followers via Instagram Stories: "To all you young millennial a**holes who keep going out and partying, GO. HOME. Stop killing old people, please."

Gaga took to Instagram tell her 40 million followers she was bunking down with her dogs at home while begging people to adhere to the advice of authorities.

"It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups," Gaga, 33, wrote.

Swift, 30, also told her followers that she had "concern" people weren't following measures to protect themselves and others amid the global outbreak.

"I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," she wrote.

"I'm seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this.

"It's a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now."

Taylor Swift told fans to cancel their plans. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cyrus, 27, who was forced to cancel her bushfire relief charity concert in Melbourne last week, posted a string of related Hannah Montana videos, including one where her character is wearing a face mask while informing fans she was on "day 2 of quarantine".

She also asked that people be "respectful" of others when stockpiling at the grocery store.

"NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials," she wrote.

"This is a great time to practice restraint … it's incredibly difficult to make smart decisions while panicking, but think twice before following the fear and being inconsiderate.

"There is enough to go around if we take care of one another. This is a beautiful time to LEAD!"

Meanwhile Grande, 26, who is the most followed woman on Instagram with 177 million followers, told her fans on Twitter it was "incredibly dangerous" to take coronavirus lightly, while P! nk, 40, demanded people "Stay home!".

It comes as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing growing pressure to close schools and universities after announcing new measures to slow the spread of the disease on Sunday, including mandatory 14-day self isolation for all international travellers entering the country.

Victoria has declared a state of emergency after 14 new virus cases were confirmed overnight, bringing the national tally to 313 as the death toll rises to five.

The ACT has followed suit after a second case was detected in the national capital. South Australia also declared a public health emergency yesterday.