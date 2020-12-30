Star’s apology over eating disorder pic

The singer opened up about the battles she's faced in the past. Picture: Instagram

TRIGGER WARNING: Eating disorders

Halsey has apologised for posting a graphic photo of herself at her "lowest point" when she was battling an eating disorder.

The singer-songwriter shared the photo over the weekend, but apologised the next day after copping backlash for failing to post a trigger warning.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to address the situation.

"TW: disordered eating," she wrote. "I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning. I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positives intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."

She continued, "With that being said I'm gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay."

Many fans were upset over the photo, voicing their opinions online.

But there were a lot of fans defending Halsey as well.

The initial drama ensued when Halsey responded to a social media trend called "ask me to post a picture of …"

One of the questions Halsey responded to was, "post a picture of your lowest point", which is when she posted the topless photo.

The singer opened up about the battles she's faced in the past.

Last year, Halsey spoke to Rolling Stone about her physical and mental health issues.

"It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it," she explained to the publication.

