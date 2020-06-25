Star weds student 39 years his junior

Actor Dennis Quaid and his fiance Laura Savoie have finally said, "I do."

The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped in Santa Barbara, California, and were married at a seaside resort on June 2, People magazine reported on Wednesday.

"It was beautiful," said the actor.

According to the outlet, Quaid, 66, and Savoie, 27, originally planned for a wedding in April in Hawaii, along with a second reception for family and friends in Nashville. However, the two had to postpone the festivities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But on June 2, the pair exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings with only their pastor as a witness.

"Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride," Quaid gushed.

Savoie, a doctoral student, said she was moved by their officiant's message "of what it really means to bring your lives together."

"To put another person before yourself," she added.

The outlet shared that Quaid and Savoie first met at a business event before they started dating in May 2019. Quaid, who has been previously married three times, insisted "it was love at first sight."

Savoie, originally from St. Louis, attended Pepperdine University where she was class valedictorian, the outlet reported. She went on to get a master's degree in accountancy at the University of Notre Dame.

"I just love who she is as a person," said Quaid. "Her character, her intelligence, of course, her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

Savoie said she "has never met someone who is so in love with life."

"It's like nothing can bring him down," she explained. "Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."

Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie in October last year. Picture: Marco Garcia/Getty

In late 2019, Quaid opened up to The Guardian about facing criticism for dating a younger woman.

"That was really a laugh," he said at the time. "I thought it was wonderful actually."

The Parent Trap star said that he and Savoie aren't taking the commentary personally.

"No, it really doesn't bother us," he insisted. "Everyone comes from the perspective of their own life and so I can't comment on the way they feel; I can't even get angry."

Quaid also shared it was never his intention to find someone Savoie's age.

"I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me," he explained. "I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed.

"You have no control over who you fall in love with," he continued. "I don't fall in love easily. But I can't let what a few people think control all that. I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life."

Quaid and Meg Ryan were married for a decade. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Quaid previously dated longtime girlfriend Santa Auzina, whom he was last photographed with in December 2018, People magazine reported. The couple, who were together for a little over two years, began dating after Quaid split from his wife of 12 years, Kimberly Buffington, in 2016. The former pair finalised their divorced in April 2018.

Quaid was previously married to actress Meg Ryan. The 10-year marriage ended in 2001.

And before that, Quaid was married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 until 1983.

He split from his previous wife Kimberly Buffington Quaid in 2016. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Sayles

This story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Star weds student 39 years his junior