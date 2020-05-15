Star posts rare snap of lookalike daughter

Apple Martin poses in a picture shared by her mum to mark her 16th birthday.

Apple Martin poses in a picture shared by her mum to mark her 16th birthday.

Gwyneth Paltrow rarely features daughter Apple Martin on social media - so fans have been left delighted with her latest post.

The actress shared photos of her eldest child with ex-husband Chris Martin, wishing the teen a happy sixteenth birthday.

"I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but … happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," Paltrow, 47, began her lengthy Instagram dedication to her mini-me.

"You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy," she continued. "You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mum. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind.

"You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.

"I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter, Apple Martin.

Paltrow and Martin also share 14-year-old son, Moses.

Apple recently trolled the GOOP founder over some of Paltrow's store's more unique items, jokingly writing up her own interpretation of her mum's quarantine to-do list.

"Make more vagina eggs & candles," she wrote.

Goop famously and erroneously endorsed egg-shaped chunks of jade and rose quartz as products that could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and increase bladder control when inserted into the vagina. Less harmful was its gone-viral $75 candle, called, whimsically, "This Smells Like My Vagina."

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Star posts rare snap of lookalike daughter