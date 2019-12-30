'We’re afraid of female sexuality in its raw natural form'

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is clearly comfortable in her own skin, posing totally nude in a stunning new make-up-free pic on Instagram.

The 49-year-old TV personality posed completely nude and went make-up-free for a photo shoot, sharing the image to Instagram on Saturday.

Lakshmi, who is lying down as she gazes into the camera, simply captioned the black-and-white photo with a heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the snapshot with a slew of positive remarks.

"Stunning so beautiful," wrote one person. "No makeup perfection," said another individual. "Absolutely gorgeous!" commented another person.

Lakshmi, who last month shared a nude photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub after being on the road, doesn't have any issue posting pictures of her body on social media.

In an interview with Bravo, the former model spoke about how she wants to promote a healthy body image and self-love.

"I really think that it's kinda bulls**t that Instagram will put little stars or whatever on your nipples (to censor them) but men can go topless left and right," she said.

"I find that sexist. We're so afraid of female sexuality in its raw and natural form. We're okay with it being siliconed-out and retouched but an actual woman's real body is, I think, one of the most stunning forms in Mother Nature. So what's the big deal?"

Lakshmi is working on a new TV series called Taste the Nation, which she is writing and executive producing.

The mum-of-one also has the next season of Top Chef in the works. She's been hosting the Bravo cooking competition series since the second season in 2006.

