Star in ICU with ‘catastrophic injuries’

Actress Ashley Judd is in ICU in an African hospital after shattering her leg in a remote part of the Democratic Republic of Congo and enduring an agonising two day ordeal to get help.

The 52-year-old is in an ICU unit in South Africa after suffering "massive catastrophic injuries" which could not be handled by the health system of the central African country.

Judd was transported to South Africa in a 55-hour nightmare journey following the accident which happened during a night time excursion when she tripped over a tree in a rainforest.

The Kiss The Girls star shattered her leg in four places and suffered nerve damage.

She described the journey from the forest to hospital - which included being carried in a hammock by Congolese men over hills and through a river - as "harrowing".

Speaking toThe New York Times via Instagram Live, Judd thanked her rescuers and for the messages she has received since the ordeal. Her interviewer remarked that she could've lost her leg.

The Congo, in central Africa, did not have the medical care to treated Judd, who was transported over two days to South Africa.

She said she was "in an ICU trauma unit in beautiful South Africa, which has taken me in from the Congo: a country I deeply love which is not, unfortunately, equipped to deal with massive catastrophic injuries like I have had."

"The difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me 55 hours after my accident to get to an operating table in South Africa," she said.

She said many Congolese people lacked access to "a simple pill to kill the pain when you've shattered a leg in four places and have nerve damage."

Judd described what happened after she tripped over a tree, and endured "five hours of lying on the forest floor" until she was able to be evacuated.

She was in the company of a colleague, as she was "going into shock" and "passing out" from the pain before someone arrived to set her leg for the journey to South Africa.

Judd said she was carried "an hour and a half in a hammock … by my Congolese brothers, who were doing it barefoot, up and over hills, through the river."

She was then taken my motorcycle for six hours to her next location, spent a night "in a hut" in Jolu, then was flown to the Congolese capital of Kinshasa.

Judd stayed there for 24 hours before being flown again to South Africa.

"I'm in a lot of love. I'm in a lot of compassion and I'm in a lot of gratitude," she said on Instagram.

"I thank everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and their support."

