Toby Rudolf will receive a formal warning from the NRL about comments he made during a TV interview after Cronulla's win over St George on the weekend.

The Sharks forward was in a lighthearted mood after his team's 14-point victory over its arch rival, joking on the Matty Johns Show on Fox League about how he would celebrate.

Asked by former NRL star Bryan Fletcher what he was planning for Sunday night, Rudolf said: "Probably about 1000 beers. Go to (Cronulla bar) Northies, try and pull something. Anything will do.

"No, honestly, it's all about recovery these days. I'll be going straight home, straight to the ice bath and staying very, very quiet."

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said Rudolf overstepped the mark with his reference about trying to "pull something".

"I was very disappointed with Toby's comments, they were inappropriate and should not have been said," Abdo told AAP.

"We are going to issue Toby with a formal warning and I know the club are going to counsel him so there is not a repeat.

"Respect for women is one of the foundations of our society and our players, as role models, need to be leaders in this area."

Rudolf ran for 136m from 13 hit-ups, and made 31 tackles in the win over the Dragons in a heated local derby that will lift some of the pressure off Sharks coach John Morris.

"So far, great hit out round one," Rudolf said. "Got the result in the end and that's the most important thing. We spoke about controlling the ball and that's what we did so I think he (Morris) will be pleased."

Originally published as Star in hot water over rogue TV interview