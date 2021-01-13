Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brisbane Broncos: Jamayne Isaako injures ankle at pre-season training
Brisbane Broncos: Jamayne Isaako injures ankle at pre-season training
Rugby League

Star Bronco cops pre-season injury blow

by Chris Honnery
13th Jan 2021 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Brisbane have suffered another pre-season injury scare on Wednesday with Jamayne Isaako leaving training with an ankle issue.

The 24-year-old hobbled out of a tackling drill clutching at his left ankle and was forced to leave training to put it on ice.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

The club confirmed he has rolled his ankle, re-aggravating a previous injury.

Isaako has been hampered by a troublesome ankle all pre-season after bruising it during a training session before the Christmas break.

The Kiwi international is expected to be back to full strength in "a week or two".

 


The latest injury setback comes after Corey Oates suffered a break in his left hand last week, ruling him out for up to a month.

Kotoni Staggs is still in the Broncos casualty ward, recovering from a knee injury while Alex Glenn is also managing a hamstring strain.

More to come …

 

Originally published as Star Bronco cops pre-season injury blow

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos jamayne isaako nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glen Aplin teen’s brush with death after brown snake bite

        Premium Content Glen Aplin teen’s brush with death after brown snake bite

        News ‘I just felt a little needle pinch and from there, my leg’s gone numb. After the bite, the pain was intense.’

        Glen Aplin man rushed to hospital following snake bite

        Premium Content Glen Aplin man rushed to hospital following snake bite

        News The Southern Downs man was transported by emergency services “under lights and...

        Choppers to improve Southern Downs’ powerlines

        Premium Content Choppers to improve Southern Downs’ powerlines

        News Here’s why you may see some low-flying helicopters over your farm in the coming...

        Mum almost loses hundreds to Warwick rental scam

        Premium Content Mum almost loses hundreds to Warwick rental scam

        News A plan to move closer to her sick dad almost fell apart when she was lured in by a...